Boston Celtics are playing ‘ego free’ basketball

On Sunday (May 13), the Boston Celtics secured their third win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’re one win away from booking a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. Joe Mazzulla’s team has thrived when playing an egalitarian brand of basketball. Rather than having a defined hierarchy on offense, Boston’s plan is to make the right reads and find the open man, regardless of who it is.

That game plan saw the Celtics overcome a tough Cavaliers team on Sunday. Cleveland came into the game without Donovan Mitchell and looked to make up for his absence with a high-intensity approach to the game.

When speaking on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” following the contest, former NBA guard Austin Rivers praised Boston’s selfless brand of basketball. He cited the team’s lack of ego as one of its best qualities during the contest.

You can watch Rivers’ take on the Celtics by clicking on the embedded link above.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire