Boston Celtics player grades vs. the Indiana Pacers’ in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics‘ defeat of the Indiana Pacers in just four games to sweep the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals is now firmly in our collective rearview window, but with that distance, we can also have a better perspective on the series.

And with that perspective, we can more effectively assess how individual Boston players did against the Pacers in the penultimate round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Are there any players we would say that should be garnering an ‘A’ for how they played in the East finals? And on the other end of the grading rubric, would any of the Celtics’ players deserve an ‘F’ for how they played in the series?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, handed out full-series report cards on a recent episode. Check ’em out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire