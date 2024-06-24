Who should the Boston Celtics pick in the 2024 NBA draft?

Most fans of the Boston Celtics have been so busy soaking in the glory of their favorite team beating the Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA Championship (and enjoying the duck boat title parade in the city of Boston after it) that they have hardly given a thought to what the Celtics ought to do in the 2024 NBA draft.

And that draft will be here soon, coming in this Wednesday (June 26) and continuing another day beyond for the full second round. Who will Boston take with their selections at No. 30 and No. 54 overall? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, sat down with guest Tyler Rucker of the “No Ceilings” podcast to talk it over.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire