Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (1/14)

Justin Quinn
·2 min read
In this article:
The Boston Celtics (21-21) will travel to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) on Friday evening as the Celtics hope to get back above .500 for the first time since early December near the start of their annual West Coast swing. The Sixers look to return to the win column after their seven-game win streak was broken by the Charlotte Hornets.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with who ought to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, only Marcus Smart is questionable; he is listed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

For Philadelphia, Danny Green (hip pain), Shake Milton (back contusion) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Robert Williams III

  • Al Horford

  • Jayson Tatum

  • Jaylen Brown

  • Dennis Schroder

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Joel Embiid

  • Tobias Harris

  • Matisse Thybulle

  • Seth Curry

  • Tyrese Maxey

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 1/14/22

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

