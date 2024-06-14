The Boston Celtics are one win away from Banner 18

The Boston Celtics are just one game away from winning Banner 18 after beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-99 in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena this past Wednesday (June 12) night. Will Boston get it done on the road in Game 4? Or will they make their way back to Boston after a surprise desperation haymaker from the Mavs in Game 4?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay, discuss the Celtics’ Game 3 win over the Mavericks in the NBA finals, Luka Doncic’s endless complaining to the refs, and remember the late Jerry West.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

