The Boston Celtics are one win away from the 2024 NBA Finals

With their 114-111 Game 3 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden this past Saturday (May 25) night, the Boston Celtics now find themselves in an enviable position — one win away from the 2024 NBA Finals.

Will the Celtics take care of business in Game 4 and end the Pacers’ season on their own home court of Gainsbridge Fieldhouse? Or can Indiana dig deep and extend the series to at least a face-saving gentleman’s sweep? With Pacers floor general Tyrese Haliburton likely out for the rest of the series and star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis soon to return to the court, the odds are not looking good for Indiana.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took some time on a recent episode to talk it over. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire