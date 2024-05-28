The Boston Celtics are officially heading to the 2024 NBA Finals after beating the Indiana Pacers 105-102 in Game 4 of their 2024 Eastern Conference finals series, sweeping the Pacers on their own home floor of Gainsbridge Fieldhouse.

Now, the Celtics have plenty of time to rest up while they wait for the finals to arrive and a winner to emerge from the Dallas Mavericks – Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference finals. It should help injured Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis ease back into getting back on the court, and veteran forward Al Horford a bit of a break after a pair of extended-minute outings in this series.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the win after the final buzzer sounded. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire