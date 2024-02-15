Boston Celtics have ‘nothing but love’ for everyone (except the Nets) in 50-point win

It is not very often that Payton Pritchard gets to be the game’s highest-scoring player, but in the Boston Celtics’ 136-86 drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden this past Wednesday night, Fast PP couldn’t miss — nor could most of his teammates.

Leading Boston with 28 points, teammates Derrick White (27 points, 5 rebounds), Jayson Tatum (20 points, 7 boards, 9 assists), Kristaps Porzingis (15 points, 5 boards), Sam Hauser (14 points, 5 rebounds), and Oshae Brissett (11 points, 5 assists) all scored in double figures as well with Brissett and Pritchard both doing so off the bench.

It was one of the best Celtics games on both ends of the season, and a near-historic outcome.

NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House and Chris Forsberg joined Tom Giles on the “Postgame Live” show to talk it over. Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire