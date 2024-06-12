As Boston Celtics near championship title, coach Joe Mazzulla is talking about his faith

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. During a recent press conference, Mazzulla responded to a reporter’s question about race with a statement about his faith. | Charles Krupa

During a recent press conference, Joe Mazzulla, head coach of the Boston Celtics, responded to a reporter’s question about race with a statement about his faith.

“For the first time since 1975, this is the NBA finals where you have two Black head coaches,” the reporter said. “Given the plight, sometimes of Black head coaches in the NBA, do you think this is a significant moment?”

“I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches,” Mazzulla replied, per The Christian Post.

Joe Mazzulla’s religion

Mazzulla is a Catholic who has deeply integrated his faith into his coaching philosophy, according to National Catholic Reporter. He has said God is a significant factor in the Celtics’ success this season.

The 2024 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks began on Thursday, June 6.

The Celtics won the first two games. The third game is on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. MDT, according to NBA.com.

Per The Christian Post, when the Celtics earned their spot in the finals, a reporter asked Mazzula: “You’ve said that the NBA is all about timing. Why is this the right time for this group?”

“It’s just where God has us right now,” he responded. “We’re all where we’re supposed to be and right now, everyone’s mindset is on helping each other and winning.”

In various interviews this and previous seasons, Mazzulla has attributed the team’s accomplishments to divine guidance and support, emphasizing that his faith provides him with strength and clarity. He has openly discussed how his relationship with God influences his decisions, leadership style and resilience under pressure.

Faith-related quotes from Joe Mazzulla