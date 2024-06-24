Are these Boston Celtics the NBA’s next dynasty?

The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA Champions. They dominated the regular season and only dropped three games during the playoffs. Joe Mazzulla’s team held its opponents to under 100 points in 11 of the 19 games they played. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still young enough to continue improving their games, too.

In a recent episode of “Gil’s Arena,” Gilbert Arenas debated whether the Celtics are capable of becoming the NBA’s next dynasty, meaning they could win another two of three championships in the coming years. Boston has all of its core tied down to multi-year contracts, which should keep their championship window open.

Nevertheless, teams around the NBA will now begin re-tooling their rosters as they look to close the gap on Mazzulla’s team. The Celtics must adjust their mindsets. They’re no longer chasing the Larry O’Brien trophy. Instead, they’re looking to defend it, and that will be incredibly difficult in a league that continues to get more talented every year.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire