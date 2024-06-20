The Boston Celtics are NBA Champions – Live from the 2024 NBA Finals with Noa Dalzell

They did it, folks! They did the thing. Boston Celtics beat writer for Celtics Blog Noa Dalzell hosts the last CLNS Media “Live from the 2024 NBA Finals” episode of the year, and of course, Dalzell answers all your questions about the historic win and what it means moving forward.

Plus, we share some of the behind the scenes details of what went on at TD Garden between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the morning. Yes, we are running on just fumes at this point, thanks for asking. Tune in, and get up to speed on all of the details you might have missed about Boston hanging Banner 18!

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what she had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire