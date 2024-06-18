The Boston Celtics are NBA champions

The Boston Celtics are your 2024 NBA Champions after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals five games to one, closing out the series on their own home court of TD Garden this past Monday (June 17) night with a 106-88 victory to secure the long-coveted Banner 18.

With the win, the Celtics have reclaimed the sole position of the team that has won more titles in league history than any other ball club from the Los Angeles Lakers, who had tied Boston with 17 in the pandemic bubble. The victory has also transformed the Celtics as a longtime almost-but-not-quite team that had made many deep postseason runs over the preceding years.

To talk it over, the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, sat down postgame to take it all in. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire