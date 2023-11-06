Advertisement

Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch, broadcast, lineups

Justin Quinn
The Boston Celtics look to keep their league-leading win streak alive and push it to 6-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night as they make the trip to Minneapolis’ Target Center.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.

Let’s begin with the players available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Neemias Queta (foot) is listed as out, and Oshae Brissett (thumb) is questionable. Derrick White (personal reasons) is listed as probable.

For Minnesota, no report had yet been submitted.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 11/06/23

  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

