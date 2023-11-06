Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch, broadcast, lineups

The Boston Celtics look to keep their league-leading win streak alive and push it to 6-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night as they make the trip to Minneapolis’ Target Center.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.

Let’s begin with the players available to play.

New @CelticsLab pod on YouTube via @CelticsCLNS !! We link up w/ @YossiGozlan to take a closer look at what Boston can do to improve as a 2nd apron team, & dive into the Cs' hot start ☘️🧪 📺: https://t.co/sAP6dDcWBT — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) October 30, 2023

Injuries of note

For Boston, Neemias Queta (foot) is listed as out, and Oshae Brissett (thumb) is questionable. Derrick White (personal reasons) is listed as probable.

For Minnesota, no report had yet been submitted.

A closer look at Boston's 155-104 blowout of Indiana reveals unparalleled dominance https://t.co/OfAJPcGA8y pic.twitter.com/i6XYuYrS1z — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 3, 2023

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves

Danilo Gallinari reflects on season spent with Boston Celtics: 'I could have helped the team a lot' https://t.co/aRt3Q5DJaf pic.twitter.com/0K9XejW83P — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 3, 2023

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 11/06/23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

The greatness of Larry Bird, Boston Celtics legend https://t.co/g93SYygp0B pic.twitter.com/tLNr5nlrLo — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 3, 2023

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire