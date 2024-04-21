Boston Celtics – Miami Heat series preview

The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden this Sunday (April 21) as the two rivals reprise their postseason battles. The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, recently sat down to talk themselves through what this first round matchup will look like.

They start by summarizing insights from the Celtics’ practice, emphasizing the team’s focus on their own performance rather than overly concentrating on the Heat’s strategies. They also touch on last year’s experiences and how these might influence the Celtics’ mindset for the upcoming game.

Check it out below for yourself!

