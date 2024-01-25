Advertisement

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: Injuries and likely starting lineups

Justin Quinn
·1 min read

The Boston Celtics have made the trip to south Florida to face the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center Thursday night in what will be Boston’s first game against Miami since the Heat traded for former Celtics guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the week.

Boston will do so with a clean bill of health for all its players, but will face a Heat ball club dealing with several nagging injuries. Guard Dru Smith is out for the season with a knee issue, rookie wing Jaime Jaquez, Jr. will miss the game with a lingering groin problem, and veteran big man Kevin Love is day-to-day with an illness.

To make things tougher for the Heat, they will also be coming off of playing the Memphis Grizzlies the night before, tonight’s tilt being the second half of a back-to-back.

Celtics

  • Derrick White

  • Jrue Holiday

  • Jaylen Brown

  • Jayson Tatum

  • Al Horford

Heat

  • Tyler Herro

  • Josh Richardson

  • Jimmy Butler

  • Haywood Highsmith

  • Bam Adebayo

