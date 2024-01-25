Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: Injuries and likely starting lineups

The Boston Celtics have made the trip to south Florida to face the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center Thursday night in what will be Boston’s first game against Miami since the Heat traded for former Celtics guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the week.

Boston will do so with a clean bill of health for all its players, but will face a Heat ball club dealing with several nagging injuries. Guard Dru Smith is out for the season with a knee issue, rookie wing Jaime Jaquez, Jr. will miss the game with a lingering groin problem, and veteran big man Kevin Love is day-to-day with an illness.

To make things tougher for the Heat, they will also be coming off of playing the Memphis Grizzlies the night before, tonight’s tilt being the second half of a back-to-back.

New episode of @CelticsLab on 📺via @CelticsCLNS 👁️: https://t.co/SrY5xaV4cf 🍀🧪picks our East All-Stars w/@ChrisForsberg_ How many Celtics make All-Star in our estimation? Watch & find out! Sponsored by: @FDSportsbook — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) January 25, 2024

Celtics

Derrick White

Jrue Holiday

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Heat

Tyler Herro

Josh Richardson

Jimmy Butler

Haywood Highsmith

Bam Adebayo

Does the Terry Rozier trade help the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics? https://t.co/22bR9f4D1H pic.twitter.com/idUTkuBoMC — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 24, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire