How will the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat adjust for Game 3?

How will the Boston Celtics adjust in Game 3 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference first round series with the Miami Heat? How will the Heat adjust to the Celtics’ likely adjustments? The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, linked up with guest Dan Greenberg, who joins them to preview the third installment of the series to date and gauge our collective worry levels.

Plus, the crew checks in on the other playoff series currently in process around the league, and share their thoughts on what’s been going on and what might be coming.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

