The Boston Celtics made a statement win in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics made a statement win in Game 1 of their 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks on this past Thursday (June 6) night at TD Garden, taking a loud 107-89 victory to a 1-0 series lead. A heroic return of injured Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis played a major role, as did the elite defense from star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

But it was truly a team effort, with seven players on Boston’s roster hitting multiple shots from beyond the arc in a best-case outcome for the first game of the finals. The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn, took a closer look postgame on their most recent show.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire