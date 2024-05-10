Boston Celtics lose Game 2 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in blowout

The Boston Celtics lost Game 2 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 118-94 blowout at TD Garden this past (May 9) Thursday evening. What happened to the Celtics’ vaunted defense? Why were they not hitting the sea with a pebble all night long?

More importantly for fans of the team, when are the Cavs’ injured big men set to return, can they win another game with the series shifting to their home court, and could they actually lose this series? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, weighed in on all of the above issues.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

