The Boston Celtics are living rent-free in the head of Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving

The Boston Celtics are living rent-free in the head of Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving so far in the 2024 NBA Finals, and it has been showing on the court in a big way. To talk about all things finals, Mavs, and Boston, the hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, discuss the Celtics taking a 2-0 series lead over the Mavs.

They also talk about Jrue Holiday praise not having to equal Marcus Smart hate among fans, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s awkward response at a press conference, and Kyrie, of course.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire