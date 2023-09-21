What will the Boston Celtics’ lineup look like this season?

What will the Boston Celtics‘ lineup look like this season? With the Celtics’ 2023-24 roster mostly set, one can start taking stabs at what the ball club’s rotations might look like this season, and the folks at ESPN’s “NBA Today” show decided to try their hand at divining what Boston’s starters and reserves will look like next season.

2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon‘s health, particularly his elbow, is a concern, as is his potential mood after nearly being dealt, with the Celtics needing to determine how he fits into their plans. Star forward Jayson Tatum is expected to take on a more significant role as a de facto point guard this season, bringing the ball up the floor much of the game, and Boston made a major trade for Kristaps Porzingis, altering their team’s identity.

How will all these things mesh together?

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the ESPN crew had to say about the Celtics’ 2023-24 rotations.

