This Boston Celtics lineup is destroying NBA defenses

The Boston Celtics are leading the Eastern Conference with a formidable starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. This five-man unit has proven to be a force to be reckoned with so far in the NBA’s 2023-24 season, giving opposing ball clubs fits once this group gets going.

The success of the Celtics’ starting five lies in their ability to execute diverse plays, often initiated by clever setups involving Porzingis and well-coordinated movements by the other players. A key strategy involves using Porzingis to set pin-down screens for Brown, creating opportunities for pick-and-roll plays that exploit the defensive mismatches and spacing.

The Celtics’ offensive strategy focuses on high-quality shots, primarily from beyond the arc and at the rim.

The folks behind the “Alex Hoops” YouTube channel put together a video breaking down the finer details, check it out above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire