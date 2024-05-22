The Boston Celtics have learned from their past mistakes – and it shows

In many a season past, the Boston Celtics have been their own worst enemy, allowing a lack of focus and intensity derail their title aspirations on more than one occasion. But this season, we have seen the Celtics evolve, taking care of their business against the sort of lesser ball clubs that have plagued them in prior postseasons.

Will their improved mentality pay big dividends in the form of a banner for Boston? And how might the injury to star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis impact the Celtics’ postseason plans in their Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers and beyond?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look on a recent episode of their show. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire