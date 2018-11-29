Boston Celtics' latest starting lineup has been their best originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- Despite what was arguably the Boston Celtics' most complete game at New Orleans on Monday, Brad Stevens isn't totally sold on this new starting lineup being the solution to what ails them.

He may be right.

But there is a ton of statistical data that suggests the Celtics' coach would be wise to ride with this group a little while longer before making any kind of change.

The starting five in Boston's 124-107 win at New Orleans on Monday included Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris and Al Horford.

According to NBA.com/stats, it was 10th time that unit had played together this season. Of all the Boston groupings to have played at least 10 games together this season, this five-man crew unit stands out for all the right reasons.

MORE CELTICS

Would Celts sign Kendrick Perkins? Well . . .

We know how difficult times have been for the Celts, particularly this season in the first quarter. Against the Pelicans, Boston scored 34 points in the first quarter and led by 13 points. For the season, this group has scored 140 points with a plus/minus of +28, which is tops among all five-man units to have appeared in at least 10 games together this season.

And a big part of that scoring has to do with them knocking down shots -- lots of them, actually. They collectively shoot 47.2 percent on 3's and 51.9 percent from the field with an effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%) of .601 -- all tops among Boston's five-man groupings with 10 or more games played together under their belts.

So it should come as no surprise that the best offensive rating for Boston among five-man units with 10 or more games together is the Irving-Smart-Tatum-Morris-Horford unit, whose offensive rating is 128.9.

Story Continues

As much as fans want to see Boston get more buckets, the Celtics' bread and butter as a team still lies in how well they defend.

And this group defends at an elite level when they're on the floor.

It makes sense considering the length, versatility and the added grit to this unit by having it include the two Marcuses, Smart and Morris.

MORE CELTICS

Opponents are shooting just 40.2 percent from the field against these guys, which includes just 31.7 percent from 3-point range that again, tops all of Boston's five-man units with at least 10 games played together.

And while the defensive rating (99.8) is the second-best five-man rating, more telling is net rating which is +29.1.

That's the only positive net rating for any of Boston's five-man groups who have logged at least 10 games on the floor together this season.

And as ex-Celtic Paul Pierce pointed out in an interview with NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics have a roster that has the kind of youth and athleticism that should be playing at a better pace than what we've seen.

This season, Boston's pace (101.86) overall ranks 22nd in the NBA. The Irving-Smart-Tatum-Morris-Horford group has a slightly better pace of 102.3.

Stevens will continue to look at all combinations to try and get the Celtics to play their best basketball, but the one he trotted out to start the Pelicans game might be a keeper . . . for now at least.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





