Will the Boston Celtics need Kristaps Porzingis in the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Indiana Pacers?

Will the Boston Celtics need Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis in the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Indiana Pacers? The Celtics survived much of their first round series with the Miami Heat and their entire Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers without the star center’s services. Can they weather the Pacers sans KP, or does Indiana present specific challenges he will be needed for?

The eponymous host of the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast weighed in on the topic while discussing the East semis series vs. the Pacers and the New York Knicks with cohost Josue Pavon.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear Max’s opinion on the necessity of KP’s presence in the next round.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire