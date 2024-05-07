Will the Boston Celtics need Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Will the Boston Celtics need injured star center Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals? The Cavs are looking at having to start the series without two of their own big men in forward Dean Wade and center Jarrett Allen due to a knee and rib injury respectively. Add in that Cleveland has never been a very good rebounding team this season and Porzingis not a major board crasher anyway, and that aspect of the series seems less important than one might think.

The loss of KP’s ability to attack mismatches on a smaller Cavs team will be felt. But those same players can be exploited up and down the roster by Boston, who is larger at almost every position for reserves and starters both.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti, had to say about the series with guest Sean Deveney of Heavy.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire