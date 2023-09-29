Should the Boston Celtics go all-in on Jrue Holiday?

How should we feel about the potential acquisition of Jrue Holiday by the Boston Celtics in the wake of Damian Lillard’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks? With veteran point guard Jrue Holiday now available for trade, should Boston try trading Malcolm Brogdon and potentially Robert Williams III or Al Horford to match salary requirements?

Another option involves combining multiple players and draft picks in a sign-and-trade deal, including free agent vet Blake Griffin. The host of the NBC Sports Boston “Celtics Talk” podcast Chris Forsberg and guest Tom Giles debate the merits of depleting the team’s depth for a chance to acquire Holiday, considering the financial implications and future contracts of key players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

To hear the conclusion these two plugged-in New England sports analysts came to, check out the clip embedded below.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire