Hopefully this isn’t something that lingers.

Jaylen Brown went down with a sprained ankle less than three minutes into the Celtics’ game against the Hawks. It’s always concerning when a player yells as he is going down.

Jaylen Brown went back to the locker room after this play pic.twitter.com/orPTwqBRBU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 2, 2022

The Celtics soon announced that Brown was done for the night.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2022

There are no details yet on the injury’s severity, Brown wasn’t limping too badly going back to the locker room, although with sprained ankles sometimes it takes until the following day to understand the severity. Brown is key for the surging Celtics, who have won 11-of-13. In his last five games, Brown averaged 25.6 points per game on 53.3% shooting overall and 41.4% from 3, plus dishing out 4.6 assists a night.

The Hawks’ Trae Young also went down with an ankle issue and went back to the locker room, but he returned to the game for the Hawks.

Boston went on to win 107-99 behind 33 from Jayson Tatum, and 18 off the bench from Derrick White.

Check out more on the Celtics

Report: Hornets signing Isaiah Thomas Brown, Tatum combine for 53 points, lead Celtics to win over Pistons Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo ejected against Celtics, but did he deserve...

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown leaves game with right ankle sprain originally appeared on NBCSports.com