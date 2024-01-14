Boston Celtics improve to 19-0 at home with blowout win over Houston Rockets

Against an Ime Udoka-led Houston Rockets squad that is better than they looked much of their 145-113 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at TD Garden, the Celtics extended their historic home winning streak to a total of 19 wins.

It was a spicy blowout in that the game was actually pretty close for the first half, with the Celtics blowing it wide open in the second — enough to sit the starters for most of the final frame. It also saw star Boston forward Jayson Tatum ejected from the game after picking up a pair of technical fouls for arguing with an official over missed calls. Udoka’s return spoiled, and a potential losing streak averted, the Celtics now turn their attention toward a road tilt with the Toronto Raptors.

NBC Boston Sports’ Eddie House, Tom Giles and Brian Scalabrine broke down what they saw vs. Houston at the Garden this weekend in the clip embedded below — check it out!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire