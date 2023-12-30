How the Boston Celtics helped the Detroit Pistons make the worst kind of history

The Detroit Pistons tied the all-time consecutive loss record by dropping their 28th straight game in a 128-122 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. The Pistons blew a 19-point second quarter lead as the Celtics stormed back in the second half.

The Pistons have now lost 27 straight games this season after starting out 1-11. Their 28 game losing streak dates back to last season and ties the record set by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015. Despite leading by as many as 21 points, the Pistons couldn’t hold on yet again. They led by 15 at halftime before the Celtics came roaring back in the third quarter. The game was tied heading into the fourth where Boston pulled ahead. Detroit forced overtime on a last second tip-in, but the Celtics dominated the extra period to hand the Pistons their latest defeat.

To hear more about Boston’s role in Detroit’s historic loss, check the clip from ESPN’s “Sports Center” embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire