The Boston Celtics are headed back to the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals – but against what team?

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a mere 5 games. This of course means that it is time to hand out some end-of-series awards for the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney,

The crew took a deep dive into the evolving and contentious Jayson Tatum conversation. They also take a long, hard look around the rest of the league to see what’s what in terms of news and the other 2024 NBA Playoffs series currently underway around the Association.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire