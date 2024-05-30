The Boston Celtics are headed to the 2024 NBA Finals, but who will they play when they get there?

The Boston Celtics are headed to the 2024 NBA Finals, but who will they play when they get there? As it currently stands in the Western Conference finals, history tells us that it will be the Dallas Mavericks with their 3-1 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but if there is ever a team that actually can come back from being down 0-3 in a playoff series, it will be a team like the ‘Wolves that pulls it off.

Which of the two ball clubs ought Boston fans to prefer their favorite team to square off with on the NBA’s biggest stage? Will the Celtics be rested and healthy when it comes time to get down to brass tacks? the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, took a closer look on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire