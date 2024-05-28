Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Walton dead at 71: Bob Ryan pays tribute

The world lost a giant in every sense of the world when news broke that Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man Bill Walton passed away after a long battle with cancer on this past Monday (May 27). Walton played two seasons with the Celtics, helping the team win its 16th NBA Championship in 1986.

Walton was viewed as one of the most dominant centers to ever play and was a winner at every level. He captured two state titles at Helix High in La Mesa, Calif., two NCAA titles with UCLA and two NBA titles, one with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 and the one with the Celtics in 1986.

Celtics beat writer emeritus Bob Ryan paid Walton tribute after the terrible news broke, via CLNS Media. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what he had to say about a great light in the world going out — rest in peace, Bill.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire