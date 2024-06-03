How will the Boston Celtics guard Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the 2024 NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics will take the court to face the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals at the Celtics’ home arena of TD Garden this coming Thursday (June 6) night. Ahead of that finals collision, one of the most important topics currently under debate in the wider Celtics media sphere is how the Celtics plan on guarding star Mavs guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the finals.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, recently did their best to guess, as well as getting into Jayson Tatum’s reflection on the 2018-19 season, and the latest Kristaps Porzingis injury update.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire