Reports: Gordon Hayward to return for Celtics in Game 3 after ankle injury, leaving bubble

After more than a month away, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is finally set to return to the court on Saturday night.

Hayward will come off the bench for the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat at Walt Disney World, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Sources: Celtics‘ Gordon Hayward is available to play in Game 3 vs. Miami after missing a month with ankle sprain. He will come off bench. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2020

There had been growing optimism throughout the day that Hayward would return on Saturday night, however coach Brad Stevens said that the decision would be up to Hayward after warmups.

Hayward will be on a minutes restriction.

Hayward first injured his ankle in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a Grade 3 ankle sprain just more than a month ago. He left the bubble soon after — something that he had always planned to do — in order to be with his wife for the birth of their fourth child.

The 30-year-old was averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

The Celtics currently trail the Heat 2-0.

Gordon Hayward first injured his ankle nearly a month ago, and hasn't seen the court since. (AP/Ashley Landis, Pool) More

More from Yahoo Sports: