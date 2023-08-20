Are the Boston Celtics going to need to put Kristaps Porzingis in bubble wrap?

The Boston Celtics and star big man Kristaps Porzingis have tied their fates together, with the latter’s sketchy injury history already sending shivers down the spine of Celtics fans as a result. Boston elected to trade for an extend the Latvian center near the start of the NBA’s 2023 offseason, only to see Porzingis exit play for the 2023 FIBA World Cup with plantar fasciitis.

Sidelined for at least four to six weeks, Celtics fans are understandably worried about how the Porzingis experiment is going to go for the team this upcoming season — and for the rest of his contract extension, for that matter.

Host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast Brian Robb linked up with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Tim McKone to talk over the bumpy start of the Porzingis era, and what could be coming down the pike for Boston with an injury-prone star on the team.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their talk in full.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire