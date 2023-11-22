What was up with the Boston Celtics’ late-game execution vs. the Charlotte Hornets?

In the latest Boston Celtics road game against the Charlotte Hornets, late-game execution proved to be a significant stumbling block for the Celtics. The ball club’s questionable shot selection and glaring defensive lapses in the tilt’s final minutes, and that poor play growing worse in an overtime forced by the Hornets, contributed to a disappointing outcome.

The Celtics started the late-game sequence with a commendable lead, showing solid defense and effective offensive plays. However, as the clock winded down, the team’s play took a turn for the worse. Questionable decisions, such as contested mid-range shots and missed opportunities for open looks, raised concerns among fans and analysts alike.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast took a deep dive into the loss on a recent episode.

Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire