Will the Boston Celtics’ first round series with the Miami Heat run long?

Will the Boston Celtics’ 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series with the Miami Heat end up running long? One of the Celtics’ biggest problems in past runs at a title has been the team letting winnable games pass them by and series run long, only to make it deep into the postseason with no legs left to play.

After the Celtics’ loss in Game 2 against the Heat, the question looms whether the series will extend to a lengthy battle. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon invited Noa Dalzell from Celtics Blog to join them on “The Garden Report” podcast to discuss the outlook for the remainder of the series.

They analyzed the factors that could influence if the series will be drawn out, including adjustments the Celtics might need to make, performances, and matchups. Tune in to hear their insights and predictions on how this intense playoff series might unfold in the clip below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire