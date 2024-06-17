The Boston Celtics need to finish the job and win Game 5

Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks is finally here, with the two teams set to reprise a potential closeout game at the Celtics’ home court of TD Garden this Monday, June 17.

What do we know about the ability of injured Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis after participating in what was reportedly an uncomfortable practice the day before? How will the Celtics bounce back from the stinging blowout road loss to the Mavs the game before? And what is up with Kyrie Irving’s weird speeches making a comeback?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis weighed in on a recent episode. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire