The Boston Celtics finally won Banner 18; now what?

The 2024 NBA Finals did not have as much of star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis as both he and the Celtics would have liked, but his play was absolutely critical to hanging Banner 18. But the Latvian center would not have missed it for the world, which he told the media after Boston’s Game 5 win.

“I’m just super happy to be a part of this and give something to the team, and I’m super thankful for the support I’ve gotten from the fans,” said Porzingis of the Celtics and his role with them. “And tonight the arena was electric. It’s been unbelievable playing in front of these fans.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis took an extra podcast session to properly cover KP’s contribution and that of his teammates. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say after the series-clinching win.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire