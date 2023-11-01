Should Boston Celtics fans be worried about the team’s bench?

The Boston Celtics’ bench performance in recent games is raising concerns among fans, despite the team’s victories in those contests. With the ball club potentially unable to sustain 100-point games from their starters all season long, and no obvious stand-out performers emerging from the bench who might be called on to fill in for players when hurt, some suggest that even a couple of starter injuries could severely destabilize the team.

The majority of the bench players are minimum guys or those who have come up from the G league ranks, and these players have yet to show any stranglehold over their positions in Boston’s rotation — or really any hold on them all. However, the Celtics’ management is expected to exercise patience and provide these players with opportunities to prove their worth.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast recently sat down to talk over the shaky Boston bench depth.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire