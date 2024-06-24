Boston Celtics fans went wild at the 2024 NBA Championship duck boat parade

Fans of the Boston Celtics went absolutely bonkers for their favorite ball club after the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the 2024 NBA Finals and secure the long-awaited Banner 18 for the city. And then those same fans went bonkers for their favorite team in the City of Boston’s traditional duck boat championship parade.

Showing up to the tune of over a million fans paying homage to their Celtics, the event itself was a spectacle those fans will remember for the rest of their lives. Our friends over at the official “Celtics All Access on CLNS” YouTube channel put together a clip of the best fan moments.

Check it out in the clip embedded below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire