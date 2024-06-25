Boston Celtics fans react to the duck boat parade on social media

The City of Boston’s 2024 NBA Championship duck boat parade is already starting to fade into the mists of time along with the immediacy of the memory of Banner 18 as the Boston Celtics start to gear up for another run at a title.

But fans of the storied ball club still had plenty to say about the historic event on what has become one of the handful of online Boston sports fandom watering holes on social media. And they took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the event. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at what was being said about the parade on social media on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire