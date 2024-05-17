Who will the Boston Celtics face in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals?

Now that the Boston Celtics have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference series, they now turn their attention to the other East semis series currently underway. That would be the series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, the winner of which will be the Celtics’ opponent in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, recently took some time to talk over which of the two East ball clubs they would rather see Boston play in the next round of the playoffs.

Check it out in the clip below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire