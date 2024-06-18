Advertisement
Breaking News:

Boston Celtics defeat Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to win NBA title

Boston Celtics earn their record-breaking 18th NBA title with 106-88 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics earn their record-breaking 18th NBA title with 106-88 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks.