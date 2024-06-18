Boston Celtics earn their record-breaking 18th NBA title with 106-88 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics earn their record-breaking 18th NBA title with 106-88 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics earn their record-breaking 18th NBA title with 106-88 Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
After highlighting some players who boosted their fantasy basketball stock for next season, it's time to see who's on the opposite end of the spectrum after the NBA Playoffs.
Like every NBA offseason, plenty of narratives could impact the fantasy basketball landscape.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
Vincent Goodwill connects with Yahoo NBA writer Tom Haberstroh to recap a wild Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The two dissect why the Celtics should be concerned despite pulling out the win and discuss if winning an NBA title is now just about being the healthiest team in the end.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The current franchising model agreement between NASCAR and its teams expires at the end of the 2024 season.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
NBA guard Cameron Payne was arrested on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona for providing a false report to police and not giving his name. He was booked but released from jail shortly thereafter.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University J.A. Adande to react to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals games from the weekend and to remember NBA legend Bill Walton.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
There were five matches on the Clash at the Castle card, and all of them had championships at stake. CM Punk's interference cost hometown hero Drew McIntyre in the main event.