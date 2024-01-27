Are the Boston Celtics driving a pre-NBA trade deadline arms race in the league’s Eastern Conference? The New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat have all pulled the trigger on major trades well ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline to pick up OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Terry Rozier.

Could more moves in the East be coming soon? Are the Celtics in a position where they can stand pat at the deadline? Which teams are more likely to have unfinished trade business they hope to complete in the next few weeks? And how is the East being seen in the eyes of national NBA analysts when it comes to trades?

All of these questions were on the docket in some form on a recent episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” following the Celtics’ drubbing of the Heat.

Check out the clip above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire