What will the Boston Celtics do on draft night?

Now that the Boston Celtics have won the 2024 NBA Championship and had the requisite celebrations such an achievement warrants. Now, the team’s front office will turn their attention to the looming 2024 NBA draft as they look to build their next potential title run’s roster on the cheap.

But who might they be looking at to do that with the Nos. 30 and 54 overall in the draft? Most fans of the Celtics have been paying little attention to the pool of ’24 draft prospects, but the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, linked up with NBA draft expert Ben Pfieffer to get up to speed on some of Boston’s options this summer.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire