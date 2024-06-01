The Boston Celtics don’t dislike Kyrie Irving the way fans do

Fans of the Boston Celtics have made it more than clear that they have no love for veteran Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving reneged on his pledge to re-sign with the Celtics to join Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets.

But even considering this, his postseason no-show before it and all the friction he managed to generate with his then-Boston teammates, current Celtics players who were on the roster in that era have made it clear they do not share the same sentiments toward Irving that fans do. And recently, several Celtics opened up on that dynamic.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, weighed in on this lingering beef. Check it out below for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire