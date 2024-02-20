So far this season, the Boston Celtics have been dominating the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast took a look across the NBA as the All Star break arrives. The Celtics are pulling away in the East, and Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla may have his tumultuous first year to thank for it.

The Sacramento Kings are still Ryan’s dark horse in the league’s Western Conference, and the guys debate NBA.com’s list of the Indiana Pacers’ Top five All-Time players, as well as a closer look at Boston’s season to date.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what the esteemed NBA analysts have to say about a Celtics season for the history books, and plenty more.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire