The Boston Celtics dominated Game 1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks; can they do it again in Game 2?

The Boston Celtics dominated Game 1 of their 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks; can they do it again in Game 2? If you ask star Cel5ics forward Jaylen Brown, they can — so long as they are ready for how the Mavs respond to the Game 1 loss.

“Next game, I’m sure they will make adjustments,” he explained to the media after the Celtics win. “We have got to be able to read it on the fly and make plays. Guys have got to step up. We need guys like Sam (Hauser), Payton (Pritchard), to come in and step up, (Jayson Tatum). Everybody has got to be ready to go.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, looked back to the Game 1 win for what it can tell us about Game 2. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire