The Boston Celtics dominate the Miami Heat 104-84 as defense suffocates

The Boston Celtics got themselves back on track against the Miami Heat this past Saturday night (April 27), winning their Game 3 contest of the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference first round series 104-84.

“We put an emphasis on defense, trying to make them uncomfortable a little bit,” said Boston star forward Jaylen Brown postgame via CLNS Media. “I think that opened up the game.” The Celtics used that defensive attention to power their revenge win over the Heat after an embarrassing loss to Miami on their own home court of TD Garden this past Wednesday (April 24) night.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the win and what it means for the series moving forward on their most recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire